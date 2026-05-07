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JTL Defence reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.70 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 10060.00% to Rs 15.24 crore

Net profit of JTL Defence reported to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10060.00% to Rs 15.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 6.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1868.37% to Rs 19.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales15.240.15 10060 19.290.98 1868 OPM %24.21-460.00 -21.88-118.37 - PBDT2.70-0.68 LP 4.87-0.96 LP PBT1.41-2.03 LP 0.06-6.37 LP NP1.70-2.05 LP 0.27-6.44 LP

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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