Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JTL Defence reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.67 crore in the June 2026 quarter

JTL Defence reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.67 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 21.24 crore

Net Loss of JTL Defence reported to Rs 2.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales reported to Rs 21.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales21.240 0 OPM %11.630 -PBDT1.56-1.79 LP PBT-2.42-2.94 18 NP-2.67-2.97 10

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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