JTL Inds bags Rs 27-cr order from HPSCSC for GI pipes supply in Himachal Pradesh

JTL Industries has received an order worth Rs 26.74 crore from Himachal Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation (HPSCSC) for the supply of galvanised iron (GI) pipes.

The order involves the supply of 3,425 metric tonnes of galvanised iron (GI) pipes to various divisions of Jal Shakti Vibhag across Himachal Pradesh.

The execution period for the order is 60 days from the date of issuance of the supply order. The contract is domestic in nature and is a one-time supply order, the company said.

JTL Industries clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding entity, nor the contract does not fall under related party transactions.

The order has been awarded by HPSCSC, a state-run procurement agency responsible for civil supplies in Himachal Pradesh. Madan Mohan, Managing Director of JTL Industries, said: This order is an important addition to our order book and reflects our focus on supplying steel pipe products for infrastructure development and our ability to meet the requirements of largescale projects. Water infrastructure continues to be a major driver of demand for steel pipes in India. With ongoing investments in water supply and distribution networks across the country, we remain focused on supplying quality products for such projects. Further, at JTL, product quality and manufacturing standards remain a key focus. As a Three Star Export House, our products are backed by various international and domestic certifications, including CE, ISO 9001, UKCA, UL, ACRS and Active Fire certifications, along with compliance to multiple Indian standards such as IS 1239, IS 4923, IS 3601 and other applicable specifications. These certifications support our presence across a wide range of infrastructure and industrial applications in both domestic and international markets.