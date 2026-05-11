Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JTL Industries consolidated net profit rises 104.58% in the March 2026 quarter

JTL Industries consolidated net profit rises 104.58% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 47.55% to Rs 692.68 crore

Net profit of JTL Industries rose 104.58% to Rs 34.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 47.55% to Rs 692.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 469.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.35% to Rs 98.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 98.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.48% to Rs 2136.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1916.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales692.68469.47 48 2136.361916.31 11 OPM %8.343.80 -7.236.42 - PBDT54.9625.39 116 155.88140.88 11 PBT49.5522.38 121 135.18131.61 3 NP34.4116.82 105 98.4798.82 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Numaligarh Refinery consolidated net profit rises 73.81% in the March 2026 quarter

Privi Speciality Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 40.86% in the March 2026 quarter

Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.89 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Ponni Sugars (Erode) standalone net profit rises 488.96% in the March 2026 quarter

Sensex settles 1,313 pts lower; Nifty ends below 23,850; VIX jumps 10.16%

First Published: May 11 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story