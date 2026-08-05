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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JTL Industries consolidated net profit rises 99.45% in the June 2026 quarter

JTL Industries consolidated net profit rises 99.45% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 1:06 PM IST
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Sales rise 32.68% to Rs 721.61 crore

Net profit of JTL Industries rose 99.45% to Rs 32.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 32.68% to Rs 721.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 543.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales721.61543.86 33 OPM %8.144.30 -PBDT58.1526.33 121 PBT48.4421.89 121 NP32.5516.32 99

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 1:06 PM IST

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