Active Clothing Co Ltd, Anik Industries Ltd, We Win Ltd and Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 April 2026.

Active Clothing Co Ltd, Anik Industries Ltd, We Win Ltd and Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 April 2026.

JTL Industries Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 58.44 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 208.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

Active Clothing Co Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 112.76. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10980 shares in the past one month. Anik Industries Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 47.47. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4545 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6288 shares in the past one month. We Win Ltd advanced 19.99% to Rs 54.03. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4028 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2282 shares in the past one month.