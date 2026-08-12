Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products consolidated net profit rises 4.49% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.23% to Rs 521.61 croreNet profit of Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products rose 4.49% to Rs 46.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 44.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.23% to Rs 521.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 441.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales521.61441.17 18 OPM %13.0314.37 -PBDT66.5162.22 7 PBT61.5758.21 6 NP46.1144.13 4
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