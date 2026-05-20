Jubilant Foodworks consolidated net profit rises 66.19% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.31% to Rs 2499.47 crore

Net profit of Jubilant Foodworks rose 66.19% to Rs 79.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.31% to Rs 2499.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2095.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 103.30% to Rs 428.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 210.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.37% to Rs 9512.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8104.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.