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Jubilant Foodworks consolidated net profit rises 66.19% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 6:06 PM IST
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Sales rise 19.31% to Rs 2499.47 crore

Net profit of Jubilant Foodworks rose 66.19% to Rs 79.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.31% to Rs 2499.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2095.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 103.30% to Rs 428.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 210.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.37% to Rs 9512.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8104.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2499.472095.02 19 9512.518104.49 17 OPM %19.4018.71 -19.8519.50 - PBDT391.39287.03 36 1532.961133.39 35 PBT121.9977.31 58 574.22337.98 70 NP79.7948.01 66 428.48210.76 103

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

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