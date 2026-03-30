Jubilant FoodWorks dips on Middle East-linked LPG supply constraints

Jubilant FoodWorks fell 2.72% to Rs 441.35 after the company flagged supply-side disruptions linked to the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

In an exchange filing dated 28 March 2026, the company said the distribution of commercial LPG across parts of India has been impacted, leading to constrained supply of LPG cylinders to certain stores within its network. However, it maintained that the operational impact remains limited at this stage and is being actively managed.

Jubilant FoodWorks, which operates Dominos Pizza and other quick service restaurant brands in India, said it has initiated multiple steps to mitigate the disruption. These include efforts to conserve LPG consumption and accelerate the transition towards alternate energy sources such as electricity and piped natural gas.

The company added that it is in constant engagement with oil marketing companies to stay updated on supply developments and respond swiftly, given the evolving nature of the situation. Despite the near-term hiccup, the company emphasized that its systems and processes remain resilient enough to navigate short-term operational challenges, while it continues to closely monitor the situation. Jubilant FoodWorks ranks among the leading emerging markets food-tech companies. Its Group network comprises 3,594 stores across six markets India, Turkey, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan and Georgia. The group has a strong portfolio of brands in emerging markets with franchise rights for three global brands - Dominos, Popeyes and Dunkin and two own-brands, Hongs Kitchen, an Indo-Chinese QSR brand in India, and a CAFbrand - COFFY in Turkey.