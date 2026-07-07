Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jubilant FoodWorks gains as Q1 FY27 revenue rises 14% YoY to Rs 2,569 crore

Jubilant FoodWorks gains as Q1 FY27 revenue rises 14% YoY to Rs 2,569 crore

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Last Updated : Jul 07 2026 | 10:51 AM IST
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Jubilant FoodWorks rose 2.98% to Rs 451 after its consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,569.3 crore in Q1 FY27, registering a 14.1% year-on-year (YoY) growth.

The companys standalone revenue increased 9.2% YoY to Rs 1,848.5 crore in Q1 FY27.

Domino's India reported like-for-like (LFL) growth of 2.5%, while Domino's Eurasia posted a 1.3% decline in LFL sales (post Ind AS 29) in Q1 FY27.

During the quarter, Jubilant FoodWorks (JFL) added a net 76 stores to its group network, taking the total store count to 3,712 at the end of the quarter. Domino's India added 58 new stores, ending the quarter with 2,513 stores, while Domino's Eurasia added 8 new stores, taking its total store count to 795 stores.

Jubilant FoodWorks operates quick-service restaurant brands, including Dominos Pizza, Dunkin and Popeyes, in India and several international markets. The group has a strong portfolio of brands in emerging markets, with franchise rights for two global brands Dominos and Popeyes and two own brands: Hongs Kitchen, an Indo-Chinese QSR brand in India, and COFFY, a cafbrand in Turkey.

The companys consolidated profit after tax (PAT) surged 67.1% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 82.4 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 49.3 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue from operations rose 19.3% YoY to Rs 2,499.5 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 2,095 crore in Q4 FY25.

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First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

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