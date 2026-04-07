Force Motors Ltd, Bank of India, Biocon Ltd and Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 April 2026.

Force Motors Ltd, Bank of India, Biocon Ltd and Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 April 2026.

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd crashed 10.54% to Rs 412.7 at 14:44 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58995 shares in the past one month.

Force Motors Ltd tumbled 5.45% to Rs 20025. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8407 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13007 shares in the past one month.