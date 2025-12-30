Jubilant FoodWorks pares entire stake in Hashtag Loyalty

Jubilant FoodWorks said that it has executed a share purchase agreement with Karan Chechani, one of the founders of Hashtag, for sale of its 31.66% stake in Hashtag.

According to the companys FY25 annual report, Jubilant FoodWorks had recorded an impairment charge of Rs 24.75 crore on the investment in this associate company Hashtag Loyalty, on account of discontinuance of operations.

Hashtag Loyalty had recorded total income of Rs 2.74 crore in FY25 and its net worth was Rs 0.12 crore as on 31 March 2025.

The company would receive a consideration of Rs 6,415.94 for sale of entire stake in Hashtag. The transaction is expected to be completed on or before 12 February 2026.