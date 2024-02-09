Jubilant Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.98 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 15.91% to Rs 291.98 crore

Net loss of Jubilant Industries reported to Rs 22.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 7.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 15.91% to Rs 291.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 347.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.291.98347.219.135.7922.3815.0718.5811.34-22.987.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel