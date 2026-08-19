Jubilant Ingrevia board OKs acquisition of 40% stake in deep-tech company Zettaone

Jubilant Ingrevia said that its board has approved the company's entry into a binding term sheet with Zettaone Technologies India for the acquisition of a 40% strategic equity stake in Zettaone for a total consideration of Rs 189.2 crore.

"Following completion of the proposed acquisition, Zettaone Technologies will become an associate company of Jubilant Ingrevia," the company said in a statement.

Zettaone Technologies is an electronics design and manufacturing platform with integrated capabilities in electronics/semicon industry. From R&D, design and prototyping, manufacturing, assembly and box build, the company delivers engineering excellence for aerospace, defence, semi-conductor, automotive, medical and industrial applications.

This acquisition will allow the Company to capitalize on its proven manufacturing and customer-centric capabilities in CDMO space, while further strengthening its engagement with customers across the electronics and semiconductor value chain. The acquisition is proposed to be completed in two tranches, with the first tranche expected to close by November 2026 and the second tranche is expected to close by September 2027. Shyam S Bhartia, chairman, Jubilant Ingrevia, and Hari S Bhartia, co-chairman & whole-time director, Jubilant Ingrevia, said: The proposed investment is aligned with the company's Pinnacle growth strategy and provides a strong platform for its play in electronics development and manufacturing services (EDMS) space.