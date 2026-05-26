Jubilant Ingrevia consolidated net profit rises 16.73% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.32% to Rs 1166.05 crore

Net profit of Jubilant Ingrevia rose 16.73% to Rs 86.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 74.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.32% to Rs 1166.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1038.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.65% to Rs 277.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 251.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.36% to Rs 4344.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4123.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.