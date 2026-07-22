Jubilant Ingrevia consolidated net profit rises 40.91% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.19% to Rs 1288.73 croreNet profit of Jubilant Ingrevia rose 40.91% to Rs 105.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 75.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.19% to Rs 1288.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1029.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1288.731029.42 25 OPM %15.4513.79 -PBDT191.87140.61 36 PBT140.8699.77 41 NP105.8275.10 41
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