Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jubilant Ingrevia standalone net profit rises 17.08% in the March 2026 quarter

Jubilant Ingrevia standalone net profit rises 17.08% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 13.54% to Rs 1081.31 crore

Net profit of Jubilant Ingrevia rose 17.08% to Rs 105.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 89.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.54% to Rs 1081.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 952.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.73% to Rs 267.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 263.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.58% to Rs 4097.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3880.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1081.31952.40 14 4097.453880.95 6 OPM %12.7413.43 -11.5312.23 - PBDT170.60147.74 15 515.46490.68 5 PBT127.76110.95 15 354.28343.36 3 NP105.2289.87 17 267.97263.42 2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Northern Spirits standalone net profit rises 138.28% in the March 2026 quarter

Alliance Integrated Metaliks reports standalone net loss of Rs 27.44 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Shyama Computronics and Services standalone net profit declines 77.78% in the March 2026 quarter

Liberty Shoes standalone net profit declines 5.53% in the March 2026 quarter

Bloom Industries standalone net profit rises 775.00% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 26 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story