Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jubilant Pharmova arm to expand PET radiopharmacy network in US; invests $50 Million

Jubilant Pharmova arm to expand PET radiopharmacy network in US; invests $50 Million

Image
Last Updated : Jun 15 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Jubilant Pharmova said that its subsidiary, Jubilant Draximage Inc., announced an investment of $50 million to expand its (Positron Emission Tomography) PET radiopharmacy network in strategic locations throughout the United States (US).

The US radiopharmaceutical industry is poised to grow from $5 billion in 2023 to $20 billion in 2030 due to the increasing demand of PET imaging and advance radiopharmaceutical therapies.

The company will add 6 PET radiopharmacies in US. It shall be operational by Financial Year 2027-28. This investment will expand the companys PET radiopharmacy network to nine (9) sites and overall radiopharmacy network to fifty two (52) sites, solidly positioning Jubilants radiopharmacy network as the second largest in the US.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Harsher Singh, CEO, Jubilant Radiopharma business, said, This investment shall help us meet increasing demand of novel PET products from our customers. With a much stronger PET radiopharmacy network, we also expect to secure long-term contracts with leading PET radiopharmaceutical manufacturers. We remain committed to improve patient lives through nuclear medicine.

Jubilant Pharmova is engaged in radiopharma, allergy immunotherapy, CDMO of sterile injectable, generics, contract research development and manufacturing (CRDMO) and proprietary novel drugs businesses.

The company has reported a net loss of Rs 58.60 crore in Q4 FY24 as against a net loss of Rs 97.90 crore in Q4 FY23. Total income increased by 5.15% YoY to Rs 1746.40 crore during the period under review.

The scrip rose 0.45% to end at Rs 750.75 on Friday, 14 June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Emami invests Rs 1.95 crore in pet-care products maker Cannis Lupus

Concord Biotech gains after receiving GMP certificate with zero observations

Choksi Imaging standalone net profit rises 675.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Choksi Imaging reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the December 2023 quarter

BSE SME Gabriel Pet Strap makes good debut

Consecutive Investments &amp; Trading Co standalone net profit declines 43.75% in the March 2024 quarter

Minda Corporation signs joint venture agreement with Taiwan based - Hsin Ching Machinery Works

Voltamp Transformers director resigns

Jubilant Pharmova announces voluntary prepayment of USD 75 million term loan

Rail Vikas Nigam successfully bids for project of East Coast Railway

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 15 2024 | 8:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story