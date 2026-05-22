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Jubilant Pharmova consolidated net profit declines 22.27% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 5:51 PM IST
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Sales rise 18.60% to Rs 2272.20 crore

Net profit of Jubilant Pharmova declined 22.27% to Rs 119.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 153.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.60% to Rs 2272.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1915.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 52.53% to Rs 398.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 839.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.36% to Rs 8225.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7192.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2272.201915.80 19 8225.007192.10 14 OPM %14.9318.02 -15.3116.31 - PBDT306.50304.50 1 1113.70989.70 13 PBT189.70209.30 -9 673.30621.10 8 NP119.40153.60 -22 398.50839.40 -53

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

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