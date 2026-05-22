Jubilant Pharmova consolidated net profit declines 22.27% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.60% to Rs 2272.20 crore

Net profit of Jubilant Pharmova declined 22.27% to Rs 119.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 153.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.60% to Rs 2272.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1915.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 52.53% to Rs 398.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 839.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.36% to Rs 8225.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7192.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.