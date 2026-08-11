Jubilant Pharmova consolidated net profit declines 45.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.21% to Rs 2221.10 croreNet profit of Jubilant Pharmova declined 45.09% to Rs 56.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 102.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.21% to Rs 2221.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1878.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2221.101878.90 18 OPM %11.1715.41 -PBDT213.70252.50 -15 PBT86.40154.40 -44 NP56.50102.90 -45
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