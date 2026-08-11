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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jubilant Pharmova consolidated net profit declines 45.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Jubilant Pharmova consolidated net profit declines 45.09% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:16 AM IST
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Sales rise 18.21% to Rs 2221.10 crore

Net profit of Jubilant Pharmova declined 45.09% to Rs 56.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 102.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.21% to Rs 2221.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1878.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2221.101878.90 18 OPM %11.1715.41 -PBDT213.70252.50 -15 PBT86.40154.40 -44 NP56.50102.90 -45

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

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