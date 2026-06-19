Jubilant Pharmova's Spokane facility gets USFDA inspection with 8 observations

Jubilant Pharmova announced completion of USFDA inspection at its contract manufacturing facility operated by Jubilant HollisterStier LLC in Spokane, Washington, USA, conducted on 17 June 2026.

The inspection concluded with eight observations issued by the USFDA, none of which are related to sterility assurance concerns. The company said it will respond to the observations within 15 business days and remains committed to addressing them comprehensively.

Jubilant HollisterStier LLC is a subsidiary of Jubilant Pharma Holding Inc., which is a subsidiary of Jubilant Pharma Limited, Singapore, a wholly owned subsidiary of Jubilant Pharmova.

Jubilant Pharmova is an integrated global pharmaceutical company with three business segments, namely pharmaceuticals, contract research and development services, and proprietary novel drugs. The companys consolidated net profit declined 22.27% to Rs 119.40 crore, while net sales rose 18.60% to Rs 2,272.20 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Q4 FY25.