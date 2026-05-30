Julien Agro Infratech reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.07 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 119.90% to Rs 112.92 crore

Net Loss of Julien Agro Infratech reported to Rs 6.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 119.90% to Rs 112.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 51.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 59.14% to Rs 0.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 88.69% to Rs 227.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 120.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.