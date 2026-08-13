Julien Agro Infratech standalone net profit declines 52.66% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 56.60% to Rs 11.91 croreNet profit of Julien Agro Infratech declined 52.66% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 56.60% to Rs 11.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales11.9127.44 -57 OPM %8.237.54 -PBDT0.982.07 -53 PBT0.982.07 -53 NP0.982.07 -53
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