Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) consolidated net profit declines 2.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) consolidated net profit declines 2.94% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:36 AM IST
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Sales rise 8.57% to Rs 172.63 crore

Net profit of Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) declined 2.94% to Rs 9.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.57% to Rs 172.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 159.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.38% to Rs 29.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.91% to Rs 621.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 555.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales172.63159.01 9 621.90555.72 12 OPM %6.297.21 -5.265.18 - PBDT12.9613.70 -5 41.4036.65 13 PBT12.7013.44 -6 40.4135.61 13 NP9.569.85 -3 29.7125.75 15

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:36 AM IST

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