Jumbo Finance standalone net profit rises 333.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.04% to Rs 0.26 croreNet profit of Jumbo Finance rose 333.33% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.04% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.260.23 13 OPM %50.0056.52 -PBDT1.540.36 328 PBT1.540.36 328 NP1.300.30 333
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