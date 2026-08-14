Jumbo Finance standalone net profit rises 333.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.04% to Rs 0.26 crore

Net profit of Jumbo Finance rose 333.33% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.04% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.260.2350.0056.521.540.361.540.361.300.30

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