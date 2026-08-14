Jungle Camps India consolidated net profit declines 59.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.59% to Rs 5.97 croreNet profit of Jungle Camps India declined 59.22% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.59% to Rs 5.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5.975.35 12 OPM %23.6227.29 -PBDT1.671.79 -7 PBT1.161.43 -19 NP0.421.03 -59
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content