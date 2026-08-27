Juniper Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 54.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 81.24% to Rs 291.20 crore

Net profit of Juniper Green Energy rose 54.22% to Rs 33.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 81.24% to Rs 291.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 160.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.291.20160.6789.7985.91118.6779.3544.1629.1533.4521.69

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