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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Juniper Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 54.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Juniper Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 54.22% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 27 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 81.24% to Rs 291.20 crore

Net profit of Juniper Green Energy rose 54.22% to Rs 33.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 81.24% to Rs 291.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 160.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales291.20160.67 81 OPM %89.7985.91 -PBDT118.6779.35 50 PBT44.1629.15 51 NP33.4521.69 54

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First Published: Aug 27 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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