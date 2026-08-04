The offer received bids for 46.96 crore shares as against 5.89 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Juniper Green Energy received bids for 46,96,00,758 shares as against 5,89,16,709 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 7.97 times.

The qualified institutional buyers' (QIB) portion was subscribed 24.94 times, while the non-institutional investors' (NII) category was subscribed 182 times. The retail individual investors' (RII) segment was subscribed 0.93 times, and the employees' portion was subscribed 3.58 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 30 July 2026 and closed on 3 August 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 214 and 225 per share.

The Issue comprises fresh issue of equity shares of Rs 10 face value aggregating up to Rs 1,800 crore. The company proposes to utilize Rs 683.235 crore from the net proceeds towards the repayment or prepayment, in full or in part, of certain borrowings availed by the company. It also plans to invest Rs 728.686 crore in its material subsidiaries- Juniper Green Gamma One, Juniper Green Kite, and Juniper Green Power Five - to enable them to repay or prepay, in full or in part, certain outstanding borrowings. Ahead of the IPO, Juniper Green Energy on Wednesday, 29 July 2026, raised Rs 539.39 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 2.39 crore shares at Rs 225 each to 31 anchor investors.

Juniper Green Energy is engaged in the development, construction, operation and maintenance of utility-scale renewable energy projects through its in-house engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and operations & maintenance (O&M) teams. The company generates revenue by supplying electricity to a diversified base of off-takers, including central and state government-backed entities. Its renewable energy portfolio comprises solar and wind projects, as well as hybrid renewable energy projects such as Wind-Solar Hybrid (WSH) and Firm & Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) projects integrated with Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS). As of 30 June 2026, the company had a total renewable energy portfolio of 7,910.20 MW (10,247.06 MWp DC capacity), of which 1,794.80 MW was operational. It also had an operational BESS capacity of 503.20 MWh.

As of 30 June 2026, around 97.68% of the company's total capacity (in MWp) was backed by long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs), typically with a tenure of 25 years, signed with creditworthy counterparties rated 'A' or above. This provides strong visibility of stable and predictable cash flows, while the remaining capacity comprises merchant projects. In FY26, Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL) accounted for 39.85% of the company's revenue from operations, followed by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) at 46.21% and Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) at 0.01%. Collectively, these three customers contributed 86.07% of the company's operating revenue during the year.