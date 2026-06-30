Juniper Hotels has announced that its chief financial officer (CFO), Tarun Jaitly, has resigned from his position, effective close of business hours on Wednesday, 15 July 2026.

The company has updated the details of its authorised KMPs responsible for determining materiality of events and ensuring disclosures to stock exchanges.

The revised KMP structure includes Chairman and Managing Director Arun Kumar Saraf, Chief Executive Officer Varun Saraf, and Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Sandeep Joshi.

Juniper Hotels (JHL) is engaged in the development and ownership of luxury hotels. It is the largest owner of Hyatt affiliated hotels in India. The company is a strategic partnership between the Saraf group, a seasoned hotel developer with over four decades of expertise, and Hyatt, a premier international hospitality player.