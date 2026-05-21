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Juniper Hotels consolidated net profit declines 8.32% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 8.62% to Rs 301.48 crore

Net profit of Juniper Hotels declined 8.32% to Rs 50.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 54.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.62% to Rs 301.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 277.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 98.64% to Rs 141.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 71.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.95% to Rs 1047.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 944.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales301.48277.56 9 1047.68944.27 11 OPM %44.0142.05 -40.3435.66 - PBDT115.78101.78 14 347.46259.48 34 PBT90.2373.45 23 235.29149.99 57 NP50.3854.95 -8 141.6171.29 99

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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