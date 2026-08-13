Juniper Hotels consolidated net profit rises 269.56% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.04% to Rs 249.53 croreNet profit of Juniper Hotels rose 269.56% to Rs 33.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.04% to Rs 249.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 220.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales249.53220.74 13 OPM %34.5636.17 -PBDT70.9463.94 11 PBT44.8435.00 28 NP33.269.00 270
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