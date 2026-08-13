Juniper Hotels consolidated net profit rises 269.56% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.04% to Rs 249.53 crore

Net profit of Juniper Hotels rose 269.56% to Rs 33.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.04% to Rs 249.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 220.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.249.53220.7434.5636.1770.9463.9444.8435.0033.269.00

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