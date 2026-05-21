Juniper Hotels standalone net profit declines 7.53% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.64% to Rs 267.63 crore

Net profit of Juniper Hotels declined 7.53% to Rs 50.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 54.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.64% to Rs 267.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 244.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 83.00% to Rs 146.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 80.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.04% to Rs 916.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 818.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.