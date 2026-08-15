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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jupiter Infomedia reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Jupiter Infomedia reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:43 AM IST
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Sales decline 75.46% to Rs 0.40 crore

Net loss of Jupiter Infomedia reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 75.46% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.401.63 -75 OPM %-162.50-4.29 -PBDT0.032.52 -99 PBT0.022.43 -99 NP-0.181.33 PL

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:43 AM IST

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