Jupiter Life Line Hospitals consolidated net profit declines 14.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.44% to Rs 410.98 crore

Net profit of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals declined 14.58% to Rs 37.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 43.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.44% to Rs 410.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 352.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.410.98352.9519.2922.2276.9982.9750.5561.7537.4943.89

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