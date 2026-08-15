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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jupiter Wagons consolidated net profit declines 13.61% in the June 2026 quarter

Jupiter Wagons consolidated net profit declines 13.61% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:43 AM IST
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Sales rise 46.02% to Rs 670.74 crore

Net profit of Jupiter Wagons declined 13.61% to Rs 28.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 32.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 46.02% to Rs 670.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 459.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales670.74459.34 46 OPM %9.6812.90 -PBDT57.3560.18 -5 PBT38.6843.95 -12 NP28.2532.70 -14

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:43 AM IST

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