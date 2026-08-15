Jupiter Wagons consolidated net profit declines 13.61% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 46.02% to Rs 670.74 crore

Net profit of Jupiter Wagons declined 13.61% to Rs 28.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 32.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 46.02% to Rs 670.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 459.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.670.74459.349.6812.9057.3560.1838.6843.9528.2532.70

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