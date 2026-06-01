Jupiter Wagons consolidated net profit declines 72.08% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 25.31% to Rs 780.15 crore

Net profit of Jupiter Wagons declined 72.08% to Rs 28.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 103.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 25.31% to Rs 780.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1044.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 55.25% to Rs 171.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 382.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 26.43% to Rs 2915.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3963.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.