Jupiter Wagons inks Rs 97.66-cr wagon purchase agreement with GATX India

Jupiter Wagons has secured a significant order from GATX India, a subsidiary of GATX Corporation, USA, further strengthening Jupiter Wagons' presence in India's private wagon leasing ecosystem.

Jupiter Wagons has signed a Rs. 97.66 crore (incl. applicable tax) Wagon Purchase Agreement with GATX India for the manufacture and supply of BFNS22.9 rakes.

The order adds to Jupiter Wagons' growing footprint with global wagon leasing players and reflects the Company's continued alignment with the Indian Railways' Wagon Leasing Scheme, which enables private players such as GATX to lease and operate rolling stock on the Indian Railways network.