Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jupiter Wagons inks Rs 97.66-cr wagon purchase agreement with GATX India

Jupiter Wagons inks Rs 97.66-cr wagon purchase agreement with GATX India

Image
Last Updated : Sep 08 2026 | 5:51 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Jupiter Wagons has secured a significant order from GATX India, a subsidiary of GATX Corporation, USA, further strengthening Jupiter Wagons' presence in India's private wagon leasing ecosystem.

Jupiter Wagons has signed a Rs. 97.66 crore (incl. applicable tax) Wagon Purchase Agreement with GATX India for the manufacture and supply of BFNS22.9 rakes.

The order adds to Jupiter Wagons' growing footprint with global wagon leasing players and reflects the Company's continued alignment with the Indian Railways' Wagon Leasing Scheme, which enables private players such as GATX to lease and operate rolling stock on the Indian Railways network.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Innovision bags NHAI's Pachwara plaza toll collection contract worth Rs 24.52 cr

Innovision bags NHAI's toll collection contract worth Rs 219 cr

INR under pressure as oil prices continue to rise amid escalating geopolitical tensions

Glass Wall Systems (India) IPO subscribed 2.52 times

Prasol Chemicals IPO subscribed 41%

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchsamsung india layoffsDeepa Jewellers ShareNSE IPO GMPGold Silver PriceSwiggy 24x7 HelplineBrics Summit 2026 Traffic AdvisoryDelhi Building Collapse Updates

First Published: Sep 08 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

Next Story