Jupiter Wagons secures orders worth Rs 264 crore from JSW Rail Logistics, CWC

Jupiter Wagons has secured two major orders with a combined value of approximately Rs 264.32 crore from JSW (South) Rail Logistics Private Limited and Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC).

The company has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with JSW (South) Rail Logistics for the manufacture and supply of five BFNSM1 rakes along with BVCM wagons. The contract, valued at Rs 122.88 crore, is scheduled for execution within seven months from the date of signing. In addition, Jupiter Wagons will supply two BFNV wagons to JSW under an earlier requirement.

Separately, Central Warehousing Corporation, a Government of India enterprise, has awarded the company a contract worth Rs 141.44 crore for the manufacture and supply of eight BLSS rakes comprising 32 BLSS-A wagons, 352 BLSS-B wagons and eight brake vans. The order is expected to be completed within one year from the date of the Letter of Award (LoA).

Together, the two orders have a cumulative value of approximately Rs 264.32 crore and further strengthen Jupiter Wagons' order book while underscoring the growing demand for modern freight transportation solutions across industrial and logistics sectors. Vivek Lohia, managing director, Jupiter Wagons, said: "These order wins from JSW (South) Rail Logistics and Central Warehousing Corporation further strengthen our growth momentum and reflect the continued confidence of leading logistics and infrastructure organisations in Jupiter Wagons' manufacturing capabilities and execution excellence. As India continues to invest in rail-led logistics, multimodal connectivity and freight infrastructure, we see sustained opportunities across both public and private sector customers. The demand for efficient, specialised and high-capacity rolling stock continues to grow. We are committed to supporting this transition through advanced wagon solutions that enhance logistics efficiency, improve turnaround times and contribute to the nation's infrastructure and economic growth objectives."

The company stated that the orders are aligned with its strategy of strengthening India's rail freight ecosystem through innovative wagon platforms designed to meet evolving customer requirements. With diversified manufacturing capabilities and a broad product portfolio, Jupiter Wagons continues to support the modernization of the country's transportation and logistics infrastructure. Jupiter Wagons provides mobility and railway infrastructure solutions across freight wagons, locomotives, commercial vehicles and ISO marine containers. The company also manufactures components such as wheels, axles, brake systems, bogies and couplers, catering to sectors including railways, transportation, logistics, defence and infrastructure. On the financial front, the company's consolidated net profit declined 72.08% to Rs 28.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026, compared with Rs 103.26 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Revenue from operations fell 25.31% to Rs 780.15 crore from Rs 1,044.55 crore reported in the year-ago period.