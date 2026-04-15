Just Dial standalone net profit declines 36.55% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.24% to Rs 307.24 crore

Net profit of Just Dial declined 36.55% to Rs 100.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 157.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.24% to Rs 307.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 289.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.92% to Rs 497.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 584.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.30% to Rs 1213.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1141.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.