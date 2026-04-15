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Just Dial standalone net profit declines 36.55% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 15 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 6.24% to Rs 307.24 crore

Net profit of Just Dial declined 36.55% to Rs 100.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 157.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.24% to Rs 307.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 289.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.92% to Rs 497.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 584.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.30% to Rs 1213.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1141.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales307.24289.20 6 1213.861141.93 6 OPM %28.9029.76 -29.4529.37 - PBDT135.58191.34 -29 682.32711.41 -4 PBT124.69179.53 -31 637.31664.15 -4 NP100.00157.60 -37 497.02584.20 -15

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First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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