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Jyot International Marketing reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.29 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:13 AM IST
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Sales decline 62.56% to Rs 0.82 crore

Net profit of Jyot International Marketing reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 6.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 62.56% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 5.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 58.57% to Rs 2.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.822.19 -63 2.786.71 -59 OPM %-30.49-229.22 -37.77-22.65 - PBDT0.40-5.88 LP 0.23-5.50 LP PBT0.40-5.88 LP 0.22-5.50 LP NP0.29-6.09 LP 0.11-5.80 LP

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:13 AM IST

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