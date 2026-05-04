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Jyothy Labs standalone net profit declines 12.31% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 4:17 PM IST
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Sales rise 7.73% to Rs 717.41 crore

Net profit of Jyothy Labs declined 12.31% to Rs 67.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 77.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.73% to Rs 717.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 665.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.23% to Rs 333.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 371.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.53% to Rs 2944.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2843.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales717.41665.96 8 2944.292843.92 4 OPM %13.4916.84 -15.2817.58 - PBDT111.32125.88 -12 512.43549.37 -7 PBT95.51111.33 -14 451.19493.25 -9 NP67.5277.00 -12 333.19371.17 -10

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 4:17 PM IST

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