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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jyothy Labs standalone net profit declines 50.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Jyothy Labs standalone net profit declines 50.78% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 2:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 2.95% to Rs 773.40 crore

Net profit of Jyothy Labs declined 50.78% to Rs 47.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 96.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.95% to Rs 773.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 751.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales773.40751.21 3 OPM %8.3616.53 -PBDT81.13142.25 -43 PBT64.98127.53 -49 NP47.6496.79 -51

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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