Jyothy Labs standalone net profit declines 50.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.95% to Rs 773.40 croreNet profit of Jyothy Labs declined 50.78% to Rs 47.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 96.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.95% to Rs 773.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 751.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales773.40751.21 3 OPM %8.3616.53 -PBDT81.13142.25 -43 PBT64.98127.53 -49 NP47.6496.79 -51
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content