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Jyoti CNC Automation consolidated net profit declines 16.89% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 6:00 PM IST
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Sales rise 4.08% to Rs 599.16 crore

Net profit of Jyoti CNC Automation declined 16.89% to Rs 90.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 108.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.08% to Rs 599.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 575.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.33% to Rs 336.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 316.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.15% to Rs 2093.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1817.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales599.16575.68 4 2093.131817.70 15 OPM %24.6030.86 -25.1727.00 - PBDT152.36165.87 -8 517.39463.26 12 PBT138.11155.63 -11 467.19426.81 9 NP90.57108.97 -17 336.00316.01 6

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 5:59 PM IST

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