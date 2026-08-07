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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jyoti CNC Automation consolidated net profit declines 19.99% in the June 2026 quarter

Jyoti CNC Automation consolidated net profit declines 19.99% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 2:40 PM IST
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Sales rise 23.97% to Rs 508.47 crore

Net profit of Jyoti CNC Automation declined 19.99% to Rs 57.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 71.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.97% to Rs 508.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 410.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales508.47410.17 24 OPM %21.4024.43 -PBDT88.47108.53 -18 PBT73.4196.28 -24 NP57.1471.42 -20

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 2:40 PM IST

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