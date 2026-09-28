Jyoti CNC Automation drops after fire at Rajkot manufacturing facility

Jyoti CNC Automation fell 3.30% to Rs 1,030.50 on Monday after the company disclosed a fire incident at its manufacturing facility in Rajkot.

The fire occurred at one of the company's coating facilities on the morning of 26 September 2026, according to a regulatory filing dated 27 September.

The company said the fire was contained and fully extinguished within 30-60 minutes, after which the situation was brought under control.

Manufacturing operations resumed and continued normally without disruption, Jyoti CNC Automation said.

The company also said there were no human casualties and no material financial loss or impact.

Jyoti CNC Automation designs, manufactures and sells CNC metal-cutting machines and related components and services.