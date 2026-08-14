Jyoti consolidated net profit declines 13.12% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.38% to Rs 74.90 crore

Net profit of Jyoti declined 13.12% to Rs 5.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.38% to Rs 74.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 69.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.74.9069.118.856.297.176.906.316.025.236.02

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