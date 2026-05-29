Jyoti consolidated net profit declines 62.88% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 22.93% to Rs 83.31 crore

Net profit of Jyoti declined 62.88% to Rs 3.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 22.93% to Rs 83.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 108.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.15% to Rs 18.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.91% to Rs 276.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 244.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.