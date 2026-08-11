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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jyoti Resins and Adhesives standalone net profit declines 32.39% in the June 2026 quarter

Jyoti Resins and Adhesives standalone net profit declines 32.39% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 3:17 PM IST
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Sales rise 16.79% to Rs 87.71 crore

Net profit of Jyoti Resins and Adhesives declined 32.39% to Rs 11.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.79% to Rs 87.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 75.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales87.7175.10 17 OPM %14.4227.48 -PBDT15.9723.70 -33 PBT15.4623.24 -33 NP11.7517.38 -32

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 3:17 PM IST

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