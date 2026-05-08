Jyoti Resins and Adhesives standalone net profit rises 1.52% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.23% to Rs 92.94 crore

Net profit of Jyoti Resins and Adhesives rose 1.52% to Rs 20.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.23% to Rs 92.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 78.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.28% to Rs 69.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 73.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.78% to Rs 314.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 284.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.