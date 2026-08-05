Jyoti Structures consolidated net profit rises 74.37% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 61.00% to Rs 251.46 croreNet profit of Jyoti Structures rose 74.37% to Rs 19.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 61.00% to Rs 251.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 156.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales251.46156.19 61 OPM %8.454.44 -PBDT22.7413.12 73 PBT19.2710.24 88 NP19.4611.16 74
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